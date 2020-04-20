Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth by Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2019-2027

The latest report on the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market.

The report reveals that the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

With a CAGR of 10.1%, the post-partum haemorrhage segment anticipated to lead the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market in the coming decade

The post-partum haemorrhage segment was estimated to account for more than 75% market share of the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market by the end of 2016 and is expected to gain more than 200 BPS in its market share by 2026. The post-partum haemorrhage segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period and is projected to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period. The post-partum haemorrhage segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 5 Mn in 2017 over 2016. This segment dominated the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market in terms of revenue in 2015, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the period of forecast.

Labour induction during childbirth is likely to boost the post-partum haemorrhage segment

Increasing childbirth using labour induction proves to be driving factor for the post-partum haemorrhage condition. There are certain situations – for instance, pre-eclampsia – where continuing the pregnancy is dangerous to the mother, or there are instances where women are uncomfortable, sore and tired. In such cases, labour is induced for convenience rather than medical reasons. However, labour induction increases the chances of post-partum haemorrhage. According to the World Health Organization, the rate of labour induction in developing countries is lower; but in developed countries, the rates are relatively high, which is creating a positive impact on the post-partum haemorrhage segment. Another factor which is likely to fuel the revenue growth of the post-partum haemorrhage segment is the increasing age of mothers. Older and heavier women and women who are smokers are more likely to bleed heavily after delivery. The ratio of getting pregnant after a certain age in life has increased in almost all the regions across the globe and this is creating robust development in the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market, and specifically in the post-partum haemorrhage segment. Africa’s contribution to the prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage is likely to increase due to lack of healthcare infrastructure and awareness regarding pregnancy

The post-partum haemorrhage segment is the most attractive segment by indication in the North America oxytocic pharmaceuticals market, with a market attractiveness index of 3.9 estimated during the forecast period. In the Latin America region, the post-partum haemorrhage segment is estimated to reach a market attractiveness index of 3.7 due to increasing adolescent pregnancies. A majority of these pregnancies occur in Brazil in Latin America. An increase in labour induction procedures in the region is responsible for positioning post-partum haemorrhage as the most attractive indication segment. The MEA region represents a higher prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage among all the regions owing to lack of proper nutrition to pregnant women. Africa’s contribution to the prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage in the MEA region is on the higher end, owing to a lack of healthcare infrastructure and awareness regarding pregnancy related aspects among African women. Prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage is as high as 25.7% in African countries and 8.5% in Asian countries. In China, the post-partum haemorrhage segment is anticipated to record a market attractiveness index of 3.8 during the forecast period. A large pool of population and China’s altered single child policy to two children policy may likely increase the incidence of post-partum haemorrhage.

Opportunities in the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market owing to rising instances of post-partum haemorrhage

Companies functioning in the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market can reap larger market revenue from untapped markets in Asia and Africa where the prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage is on the higher side in comparison with other regions. Imparting awareness pertaining to pregnancy among the women in these regions can help create more market opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market.

Important Doubts Related to the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market

