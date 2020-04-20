Advancements in Kosher Salt Market to boost Revenues Through COVID-19 Crisis Phase

Global Kosher Salt Market Overview

Kosher salt is produced by compacting granular flakes into larger flakes by the evaporation process. It has minimal refinement and its major sources include underground deposits and evaporated seawater. Kosher salt is less salty compared to table salt or sea salt. Kosher salts that are finer in texture are used by professional chefs in a process called dusting. The name kosher salt is derived from the Jewish practice of koshering meat wherein kosher salt is applied to butchered meat to draw blood from the meat without over-salting it. Kosher salt is also certified as Kosher Salt by a certifying body known as the Orthodox Union or OU. The certification ensures that the product is appropriate for consumption for those following a kosher diet. With the demand for kosher foods consistently on the rise, the demand for kosher salts is also propelling since the past few years.

Global Kosher Salt Market Segmentation

Kosher salt market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region. The kosher salt market by application is segmented into bakery and confectionery products, meat & poultry products, seafood products, and sauces & savories among other applications. Meat & poultry products segments accounted for largest market share in terms of value and volume and expected to be dominant over the forecast period. Bakery and confectionery segment is expected to grow at a fast space over the forecast period. Further, on the basis of type the market is segmented into kosher-style salt and kosher certified salt. Kosher certified salts certified by the Orthodox Union also known as OU and is the most favored Kosher salt type.

Global Kosher Salt Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global kosher salt market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global kosher salt market during the forecast period in terms of revenue share and consumption. The developing economies are expected to depict increasing demand for kosher salt with the rise in global usage of the same as a major salt type.

Global Kosher Salt Market Drivers

Global kosher salt market is expected to be driven by the demand of natural ingredients and healthy food. Kosher salt consists half the salting power of a regular table salt and is easier to handle for chefs due to its large grainy texture. Another factor driving the market is the increasing number of kosher salts application such as use in traditional cuisines and by professional chefs in luxury hotels. Kosher salt also provides a higher margin for retailers. The growing demand for kosher foods is also expected to drive the market for kosher salts in the near future. These factors play a pivotal role in driving the kosher salt market. Advanced technology and scientific breakthrough will support the growth of kosher salt market during the forecast period.

Global Kosher Salt Market Players

Some of the major players identified across the value chain of the global kosher salt market includes Cargill Incorporated, Atisale Spa, INEOS, K+S AG, United Salt Corporation, Wacker and Chemie AG, and Cheetham Salt Ltd., among others. The companies are emphasizing on research & development and product development in order to gain market share in the competitive market. In August 2016, Cargill Inc. launched the Diamond Crystal brand of Kosher salts, hence improving its already comprehensive product portfolio of Kosher salts. Then new range of Kosher salts has a finer cut owing to which the salt stays on food better and is more soluble than the regular granular kosher salt.