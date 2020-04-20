Anhydrides Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2025

In 2029, the Anhydrides market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Anhydrides market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Anhydrides market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Anhydrides market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

The report on the Anhydrides market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Anhydrides market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Anhydrides market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Global Anhydrides market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Anhydrides market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Anhydrides market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

The following manufacturers are covered:

Huntsman International

Laxness

BASF

Celanese Corporation

DuPont

Eastman

Solvay

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Acetic Anhydride

Maleic Anhydride

Isobutyric Anhydride

Propionic Anhydride

Phthalic Anhydride

Isatoic Acid Anhydride

Others

Segment by Application

Pesticides

Plasticizer

Dye & Pigments

Additives

Flavors

Others

