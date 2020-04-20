Anti-Aging Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2018-2025)

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Anti-Aging Market was valued at USD 149362.8 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2024, by value, reaching around USD 274290.1 million by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global anti-aging market in 2017. Global anti-aging market is projected to grow with a CAGR 7.9%, given the fact that there is a growth in the aging population, advancement of technology, growing awareness among the people from every part of the globe & increase in the disposable income as well. Moreover, the increasing volume of anti-aging process is expected to have a high impact on the global market. The growing aging population is more susceptible to getting wrinkles and scars, which increases the demand for anti-aging products and treatments.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/anti-aging/report-sample

The research states that the global anti-aging market is highly competitive, with players developing new technologies and providing the customers with a plate full of options to choose from. Some of the key players in the global anti-aging product market are L’Oreal, Procter & Gamble (in terms of offering a number of products), and other brands offering anti-aging products are Helena Rubinstein, Vichy, and SkinCeuticals. The key players manufacturing the anti-aging devices include Nu Skin Enterprises, Lumenis Ltd, Cynosure, Inc., and Solta Medical Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals).

The global market for anti-aging is segmented by type of product, by type of device, by treatment, demography, and geography. The type of product is further segmented into Anti-Wrinkle, Hair Color, UV Absorbers, Anti-Stretch Marks and Others. The type of device is further segmented into Radiofrequency, Laser, Anti-Cellulite, and Microdermabrasion. Treatment segment is bifurcated as Hair Restoration, Anti-Pigmentation, Anti-Adult Acne, Liposuction, Breast Augmentation, Chemical Peel and Others. Demography is segmented (Generation X, Baby Boomer, and Generation Y)

Market Segmentation: Global Anti-aging Market

Type of Product

Anti-Wrinkle

Hair Color

UV Absorbers

Anti-Stretch Marks

Type of Device

Radiofrequency

Laser

Anti-Cellulite

Microdermabrasion

By Treatment

Hair Restoration

Anti-Pigmentation

Anti-Adult Acne

Liposuction

Breast Augmentation

Chemical Peel

Others

By Demography

Generation X

Baby Boomer

Generation Y

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To Explore More Get Detailed [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/anti-aging

Geographically, the global anti-aging market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America anti-aging market was the most prominent market because anti-aging industry is one the major revenue contributor within the manufacturing industries. Thus, the demands for anti-aging products, like Anti-Wrinkle, Hair Color, UV Absorbers and Anti-Stretch Marks will generate higher revenue returns over the forecast period.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776