Anti-Static Floor Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Insights, Top Key Manufacturers regional Outlook and 2025 Demand Forecast

The anti-static floor is a kind of floor which prevents flow of static charge into computer terminals and other electronic equipment thus provides a shield to internal circuits and prevents loss of computer memory or other mal functioning. It absorbs static electricity which can otherwise harm electronic components and cause equipment failures.

The global anti-static floor market was valued at USD XX million in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2026. Increasing demand from the electronic industry is one of the major factor which is anticipated to drive the demand of anti-static floor during the forecast period. On contrary, fluctuations in the raw material prices can restrain the market.

The global anti-static floor market is segmented on the basis of application into electronic & telecommunication industry, computer rooms, pharmaceutical factories, automotive industry, operation theatre, and others. On the basis of region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Anti-Static Floor Market are –

AFI Licensing LLC, Dycem, ICP Building Solutions Group., Gerflor, LG Hausys, Ltd., Tarkett, Staticworx, Flowcrete Group Ltd., Ecotile Flooring Ltd, Huatong Xinli Flooring Co., Ltd.

On the basis of Application:

Electronic & Telecommunication Industry

Computer Rooms

Pharmaceutical Factories

Automotive Industry

Operation Theatre

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

