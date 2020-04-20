Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market is projected to reach USD 16.45 Billion by 2025 | CAGR of 29.41%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.41% from 2018 to reach a value of approximately USD 16.45 billion by the year 2025. Due to increased demands for productivity and performance of robots coupled with proliferated growing use of robotics in various industries. When artificial intelligence grows more and more, the autonomy of the system will promote the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) robot market in the forecast period has increased.

High adoption of private-use robots, including company and entertainment, is the main driving force for market growth. In addition, organizations are looking for cheaper and more efficient work given that labor costs, particularly in highly specialized fields where employers have to bid for top talent, would accelerate the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots industry. Furthermore, high penetration levels of e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba in combination with the advent of big data analysis tools would lead to the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) robots in the forecast period.

Softbank, Hanson Robotics, Nvidia, Xilinx, ABB, Fanuc, Kuka, Amazon, Intel, Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet, Harman International Industries, Blue Frog Robotics, and Promobot are the key players in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market.

On the basis of offering, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market bifurcated into Software and Hardware. Due to its application, the software segment will lead the industry, such as performing autonomous tasks, implementing smart mechanical devices, feedback loops, sensors, pathfinding, data filtering, location and data sharing. The hardware market will grow faster and more capable by its functionality, as contact between these devices becomes more ubiquitous and more accessible.

Based on Technology, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market categorized into Machine Learning, Computer vision, and context awareness. The Machine Learning segment will be leading the Artificial Intelligence (AI) robots market in its smart robots application account for voice recognition, voice search, recommendation engines, sentiment analysis, image recognition and motion detection. By introducing computers to understand and label images, computer vision is now being used in convenience stores, driverless car testing, daily medical diagnostics, and monitoring crop and livestock health.

On the basis of Application, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market has been segmented into Military & Defense, Public Relations, Healthcare Assistance, Industrial, Stock Management and Research and Space Exploration. Military & Defense will lead the market by product due to its application, such as the production of efficient warfare systems, tracking cyber-attack trends and creating counter-attack techniques to tackle them and lower transportation costs, and growing human operational efforts. Using Automated Stock Monitoring and the ability to change the system, stock management can increase and incorporate the perspective of carrying out and fulfilling an order in a much better way.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market based on region, segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominates the world market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) robots over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of AI-based robotics in various industries such as inventory management, healthcare, and defense. North America will prompt the involvement of prominent AI technology providers and the growing use of AI technology for robotics in multiple areas of application.

