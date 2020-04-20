Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027
Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.
ABB Ltd., Aclara Technologies LLC, Diehl Metering GmbH, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International are turning heads in the Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System market because of their product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations. This report brings to you all the companies profiles needed to be in the competition for the Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System market .With the help of SWOT analysis the report tell you about all the market restrain and drivers to be followed in the forecast years 2020-2027 While also explaining what the Asia Pacific Meter Data Management System market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.
Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market-Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Aclara Technologies LLC
- Diehl Metering GmbH
- Eaton Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc
- Itron Inc
- Kamstrup A/S
- Landis+Gyr Group AG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
APAC countries, including China, Thailand, Singapore, and South Korea, are noticing increasing adoption of EVs, which is accelerating the number of EV charge stations. Such initiatives are expected to bolster the adoption of meter data management systems across the region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. . In 2019, Royal Dutch Shell launched EV chargers at petrol stations in Singapore. Also, the Malaysian government has taken initiatives for the development of EV charging stations across the country. It is anticipated that the country will have ~3,000 EV charging stations by the end of 2019. Further, the government of Thailand aims to have ~690 EV charging stations by 2036. Such initiatives are expected to bolster the adoption of meter data management systems across the region.
Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market–Segmentation
Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By Offering
- Software
- Services
Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By Utility Type
- Gas
- Water
- Electricity
Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By Application
- Smart Grid
- Microgrid
- Energy Storage
- EV Charging
- Others
Asia-Pacific Meter Data Management System Market By End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
