Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2019-2027

The report analyzes the market of Styrene Butadiene Latex by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Styrene Butadiene Latex definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status. COVID-19 Impact on Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Styrene Butadiene Latex market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Styrene Butadiene Latex market is analyzed and depicted in the report. By Market Players: competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness for future growth.

The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Prices of styrene butadiene latex vary in each region and are a result of the demand-supply scenario in the region. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. Individual pricing of styrene butadiene latex for each application has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on a global basis. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market into application segments in each region.

The report provides the size of the styrene butadiene latex market in 2014 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2023. The size of the global styrene butadiene latex market is provided in terms of both volume and revenue. Market volume is defined in kilo tons, while market revenue for regions is in US$ Mn. The market size and forecast for each product segment is provided in the context of global and regional markets. Numbers provided in this report are derived based on demand generated from different applications and types of raw materials. Market dynamics prevalent in North America and Europe have been taken into account for estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for commonly utilized grades of styrene butadiene latex in each application has been considered, and customized product pricing has not been included. Demand for styrene butadiene latex has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for styrene butadiene latex in each application. The global styrene butadiene latex market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on volume and corresponding revenues. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturers’ feedback and application requirement. Forecasts have been based on the expected demand from styrene butadiene latex applications and end-user segments. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global styrene butadiene latex market, split into regions. The application split of the market has been derived using a top-down approach for each regional market separately, with the global product segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of styrene butadiene latex of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s product portfolio and regional presence along with the demand for products in its portfolio.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Trinseo S.A., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Synthomer plc, and LG Chem Ltd. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, brand overview, financial overview (in terms of financial year), business strategies, and recent/key developments.

Styrene Butadiene Latex Market – Application Analysis Paper Processing

Fiber Processing

Glass Fiber Processing

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Mortar Additives

Others Styrene Butadiene Latex – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Finland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



