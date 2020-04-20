Augmenting Demand for Cheese Powder to Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth During the Crisis Period of COVID-19

Cheese is a dairy product made from the milk, produced in a variety of shapes, textures, and flavors. Cheese is an important part of the human diet as a dietary staple and gourmet food. Cheese is highly nutritious and rich in minerals and vitamins. Cheese powder is made by dehydrating the hard cheese. Cheese powder is commonly used for the flavoring purpose in food and beverages. A high-quality cheese powder contains cheese, whey, salt and anti-caking additives. Since there is no standard identity for cheese powder, quality of cheese powders between suppliers varies and may change the components and the taste of the cheese powder. Cheese powder has become the best suitable substitute for the hard cheese.

The global cheese powder market has anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The cheese powder is very convenient in handling, storage and has shelf stability as compared to hard cheese, which drives the growth of the global cheese powder market. Powder cheese is majorly used as a flavoring agent in the various food recipes which also boost the demand for the cheese powder and drives the global cheese powder market. The suppliers add whey, milk fat, salt and even non-dairy ingredients for the cheese powder which either enhance or reduce the fats, minerals, and proteins as per consumer necessity, leads the demand for the cheese powder and drives the growth of the global cheese powder market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12391

However, during the process of converting cheese to a cheese powder, some volatile flavor compounds such as diacetyl and dimethyl sulfide may be lost which are quite important to cheese flavor, may hamper the demand as well as the growth of the global cheese powder market. The price of the cheese powder is also high as compared to hard cheese, which may divert the purchasing criteria of the consumer and restrain the growth of the global cheese powder market.

The global cheese powder market has segmented on the basis of the type of the cheese powder, the source of the milk, applications of the cheese powder and region.

On the basis of Type, the global cheese powder market is segmented as follows:

Cheddar

Parmesan

American cheese

Blue cheese

Mozzarella

Others (Romano, ricotta, and Gouda cheese)

On the basis of Application, the global cheese powder market is segmented as follows:

Bakery and confectionery

Sweet and savory snacks

Sauces, dressings, dips & condiments

Ready meals milk

Others (creams & desserts, processed meat & egg products, and side dishes)

On the basis of source of milk, the global cheese powder market is segmented as follows:

Buffalo milk

Camel milk

Cow milk

Donkey milk

Goat milk

Mare milk

Reindeer milk

Sheep milk

Yak milk

In terms of geography, the global cheese powder market has been divided into five key regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The North America contributed the leading share to the global cheese powder market in terms of value as the demand for the cheese powder is more of the countries from the North America. Followed by North America, the Europe also contributed the significant share in terms of the revenue to the global cheese powder market. The APAC region contributed the descent shares to the global cheese powder market as the trend of the cheese powder has become emerging in the countries such as India and China and demand may increase over the forecast period. MEA is also expected to register a healthy growth in the global cheese powder market over the forecast period.

Download table of contents with figures & tables @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/12391

Some of the key players of the global cheese powder are Lactosan A/S, All American Foods, Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Commercial Creamery Company, Land O’lakes, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kanegrade Limited, Kerry Group PLC, Dairiconcepts, L.P. and Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

Overall, the global cheese powder market has expected to register a significant market growth over the forecast period.