Automotive AC Compressor Market 2020: Industry Share, Size, Competitive Analysis, Manufacturers and Top Leading Companies Denso Corporation, Sanden Holdings Corporation and Others| Forecast To 2025

The Global Automotive AC Compressor Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% by 2025. The market is driven by increasing demand for better vehicle interior environment during commutation.

Increasing globalization has boosted population to move towards urban areas. This is expected to propel the demand for light passenger vehicles globally. Modern liberal world is helping to promote privatization of industrial sector thereby increasing the need for personalized movement. OEM manufacturers are considering HVAC systems to be an integral part of the automobile owing to intensifying demand for comfortable interior ambience.

This, in turn, is driving the automotive AC compressor market. AC compressors are designed to act as a support system of the air conditioning unit in both cooling and heating. This dual functionality is a major driving factor for global automotive AC compressor market.

Regionally, market has been segmented into five categories North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and South America. Out of these, Asia Pacific led the global automotive AC compressor market in 2017 and it is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is due to expansion of the IT sector which is providing more job opportunities and adding the globalization in this region. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are fuelling the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Denso Corporation, Sanden Holdings Corporation and Others.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

 Original Equipment Manufacturer,

 Component Supplier,

 Distributors,

 Government Body & Associations, and

 Research Institute

