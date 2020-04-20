Automotive ethernet Market Key Trends and Growth Opportunities by Key Players – Broadcom, DASAN Networks, Excelfore, Keysight Technologies, Marvell, Microchip technology, NEXCOM International

Automotive ethernet Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The rising in car technology has increased the demand for smartphone connectivity, high-powered entertainment systems, navigation interactive system feedback, along with driver responsive performance. The advancement of these applications is driving up the bandwidth requirements and automotive manufacturers are deviating more towards computer-based systems, applications and connections.

Major market player included in this report are:

Broadcom, DASAN Networks, Excelfore, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Marvell, Microchip technology, NEXCOM International Co., Ltd, NXP semiconductors, Realtek Semiconductor, System-on-Chip Engineering S.L. (SoC-E), TE Connectivity, Toshiba, TTTech Auto, Xilinx

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00020439

The cost of the software and systems along with wiring harness to support them in terms of cabling, network interfaces, and onboard computing power is increasing. The deployment of ethernet in vehicles tends to reduce the cost which tends to drive the market share of automotive ethernet. Ethernet is widely used by the automotive industry as the preferred interface for On-Board-Diagnostics (OBD) in next generation of cars. Moreover, with the introduction of Power over Ethernet (PoE), the PoE tends to surge the demand for automotive ethernet over the forecast period. The demand for higher bandwidth has led the manufacturer’s gradual shift towards ethernet cables from traditional networking devices as it reduces the cable volumes by carrying power and data on the same cable.

The regional analysis of Automotive ethernet market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of key players in the region. The technological advancement in the region in automotive and electronics sectors tends to drive the market share of automotive ethernet in the region. The rising consumer preference for high data connectivity in cars, and enhanced connectivity tends to drive the market share of automotive ethernet.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00020439

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Farming & Off-Highway Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop-shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose the most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you with your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.