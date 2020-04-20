Automotive Sensors Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The global automotive sensors market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Increasing usage of sensors in hybrid and electric cars is main driving factor for the market growth.

In addition, consumer concerns about vehicle security and favorable government policies for installation of automotive sensors are expected to further enhance the market growth. However, high development cost remains restraint for market growth. The global automotive sensors market is primarily segmented based on different product type, application, and regions.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• Valeo Pvt. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Appliances Inc., Continental AG Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc. , Infineon Technologies AG, Autoliv Inc. and STMicroelectronics N.V

On the basis of product type, the market is split into::

• Pressure

• Temperature

• Gas

• Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

• Powertrain

• Body Electronics

• Safety & Security

• Chassis

• Others

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, country, product type, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of automotive sensors

Target Audience:

• Automotive Sensors Manufacturers

• Traders, Importers, and Exporters

• Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Table Of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Global Automotive Sensors Market — Market Overview

4. Global Automotive Sensors Market — Industry Trends

5. Global Automotive Sensors Market — Product Type Outlook

6. Global Automotive Sensors Market — Application Outlook

7. Global Automotive Sensors Market — By Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape & Company Profile

