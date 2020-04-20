Beer Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth and Segmentation Till 2025 – Diageo, Heineken N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing, Squatters Pub

Global Beer Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Beer industry with a focus on the global market trend. The research report on Beer Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development pattern, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Beer Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

Beer is generally prepared using four basic ingredients namely, malted cereal grains, hops, water, and yeast, which are subjected to fermentation over a period. In addition, flavoring ingredients, such as herbs and fruits, are used in beer. There are various types of beers available in the market; among which, ale and lager are mostly the two commercially consumed beer. The primary difference between a lager and ale is the temperature level at which they are fermented. The moderate consumption of beer reduces the risk of cardiac disease, stroke, and cognitive decline. In contrast, heavy beer consumption increases the risk of liver diseases. The Europe beer market experienced a steady growth rate in the past few years, due to flavor innovations and growth in consumer base of beer.

Some of the key players of Beer Market: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Boston Beer Company, Carlsberg Group, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Squatters Pub, and United Breweries Group.

The Global Beer Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The beer cultures in the European countries vary extraordinarily, with different styles of beer and consumption habits that form an integral part of Europe’s heritage, alimentation, and culture. Change in lifestyles, consumption habits of alcoholic drinks, high disposable incomes, and popularity of beer among the younger generation are the major drivers of the Europe beer market. In addition, surge in female drinkers and on-premise distribution channels such as restaurants, bars, and others, have fueled the Europe beer market growth. However, taxations and higher excise duties on imported as well as local beer and growth in health awareness among consumers hamper the Europe beer market growth. Nevertheless, the beer industry is expected to offer numerous growth opportunities to market players in Europe in the near future, owing to the introduction of naturally sweetened and non-alcoholic beer.

Segmentation by Solution:

The Europe beer market is segmented into type, category, packaging, production, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into lager, ale, stout & porter, malt, and others. According to category, it is classified into popular-priced, premium, and super premium. Based on packaging, it is divided into glass, PET bottle, metal can, and others. Based on production, the market segmentation includes macro-brewery, micro-brewery, craft brewery, and others. By country, it is analyzed across Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe.

Most important Type of Beer covered in this report are:

Lager

Ale

Stout & Porter

Malt, and Others

Based on Production, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Macro-brewery

Micro-brewery

Craft Brewery

and Others

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 EUROPE BEER MARKET, BY PACKAGING

CHAPTER 5 EUROPE BEER MARKET, BY PRODUCTION

CHAPTER 6 EUROPE BEER MARKET, BY PRICING TYPE

CHAPTER 7 EUROPE BEER MARKET, BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

