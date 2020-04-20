Biodegradable Plastics Market Potential Growth Rate | Top Key Players NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic, BIO-ON
Global biodegradable plastics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Biodegradable Plastics Market report is not only all-encompassing but it is also object-oriented that has been formed with the combination of an admirable industry experience, inventive solutions, industry insight and most modern tools and technologies. This market report carries out comprehensive analysis of company profiles of key market players that offers a competitive landscape. Commitments and deadlines are strictly pursued to generate and deliver such finest market report. Biodegradable Plastics Market report puts forth notable data, present market trends, future events, market environment, technological innovation, imminent technologies and the technical development in the related industry.
Competition Analysis:
Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic, BIO-ON, Danimer Scientific, Novamont S.p.A., TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Perstorp Orgnr, K.D. FEDDERSEN, TianAn Biologic Materials Co. Ltd., Synbra Technology bv, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Newlight Technologies Inc., API S.p.A, Indochine Bio Plastiques (ICBP) Sdn. Bhd., Evonik Industries AG, CLONDALKIN GROUP, and Cargill Incorporated.
Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:
Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Biodegradable Plastics Market.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Types (PLA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, PHA, Others)
Application (Packaging & Bags, Consumer Goods, Agriculture & Horticulture, Textile, Others)
Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers:
- Rising awareness programs and adoption of eco-friendly plastics due to the increasing amount of plastic wastes and concern for the global warming is expected to drive the market growth
- Increased demand from a number of applicable industries for the product is also expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Higher product and production costs is expected to restrain the market growth
- Absence of any distinct differences between the waste of biodegradable plastics and conventional plastics causes a number of complications in decomposition and recycling, this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Premium Insights of the report
- This Biodegradable Plastics Market report provides information related to production, Market growth, competitive landscape and market trends
- Each player profiled in the Research report is studied on the basis of the SWOT analysis, their products, value, capacity and other vital factors
- The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global market which include CAGR, value, volume and revenue
- The statistical information provided in the report serves as a powerful tool to get a clear and quick understanding of the Biodegradable Plastics Market progress in the past few and coming years.
Most important Highlights of TOC
01: Executive Summary
02: Scope of The Report
03: Market Landscape
04: Market Sizing
05: Market Segmentation
06: Five Forces Analysis
07: Customer Landscape
08: Geographic Landscape
09: Decision Framework
10: Drivers and Challenges
11: Market Trends
12: Vendor Landscape
13: Vendor Analysis
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.
