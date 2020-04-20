Biotechnology Market Size, Share, Growth with Technological Advancement, and Industry Key Players Study (Philips Healthcare, AQUILAB, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Siemens Healthcare and Others)

The Global Biotechnology Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing due to the rising demand for DNA sequencing, tissue engineering, Nano-biotechnology, etc.

Growing food demand to meet the need of ever increasing population and scarce availability of nonrenewable natural resources will fuel global biotechnology market size. Presence of room for partnerships in the sector is expected to dive significant progress in the industry. Companies are focused on developing innovative Biotechnology products by collaborating with other contributors.

The ethical issues associated with clinical trials along with lack of complete understanding of Bio-systems making it difficult to predict nature of artificial organism born out of the experiments hamper the growth of the market. However, increasing investments and research & development activities are an indication of a bright future for Biotechnology.

North America dominated the market in 2017. The large share of North America can be attributed to growing research activities in the field of Biotechnology.

The Tissue Engineering and Regeneration segment held the highest market share in 2017 of the global Biotechnology market. However, the Nano-biotechnology, fermentation and cell based assay segments will experience lucrative growth owing to rising R&D initiatives by various biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Abbott, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Power Sources Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Power Sources & application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Biotechnology providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer,

• Component Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Biotechnology Market — Industry Outlook

4 Biotechnology Market Technology Outlook

5 Biotechnology Market Applications Outlook

6 Biotechnology Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

