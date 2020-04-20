Body Worn Sensors Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2019-2026 || GENERAL ELECTRIC, Sensirion AG Switzerland, Heimann Sensor GmbH, Dexter Research Center, MC10

Industry Analysis

Global body worn sensors market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 45.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising health awareness, increasing applications and technological advancements.

Key Market Competitors

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global body worn sensors market are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Sensirion AG Switzerland, Heimann Sensor GmbH, Dexter Research Center, MC10, Shimmer, Carre Technologies inc (Hexoskin), Isansys Ltd., Maxim Integrated, MBIENTLAB INC, adidas AG, Analog Devices, Inc., TDK Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation amongst others.

Competitive Landscape

Global body worn sensors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of body worn sensors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key Market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Drivers are Restraints

Development and extensive use of software like IoT, machine learning, Cloud based solutions accelerates the growth of this market

Rising demand for monitoring of patients at home and remote setups

Rising demand of wearable sensors amongst infants and kids

Increased use of 4G enabled smartphones, which can be paired with these sensors also drives the growth of this market

High cost of product restrains the growth of this market

Concerns related to privacy and misuse of data

Market Segmentation:-

By Sensor Types

Pressure Sensors

Motion Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Image Sensors

Position Sensors

Medical Based Sensor

Others Chemical Sensors Optical Sensors Stretch Sensors



By Application

Fitness & Wellness

Infotainment

Healthcare & Medical

Clinical Setting

Industrial & Military

By Care Setting

Hospital

Home

Outpatient Clinic

Long-Term Care Facility

By Device Placement

Body Wear

Eye Wear

Foot Wear

Wrist Wear

Others Finger Neck Head Wear



By End User

Manufacturing

Retail

Trade & Transportation

Government & Public Utilities

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Banking & Financial Services

Telecommunication

Information Technology

Others

To comprehend Global Body Worn Sensors market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Body Worn Sensors market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

