Booming CAGR of 7.2% | Residues and Contamination Testing Market to see Blistering Growth 2020-2026

This Residues and Contamination Testing Market research report helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up- to-date information about the demands, customer’s changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, buying intentions etc. It lends a hand to establish correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences. Also, the defects in the existing product can be discovered and the required corrective steps to improve the product can be taken.

Global residues & contamination testing market is growing with a substantial CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, SCS Global Services, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Symbio Laboratories, AsureQuality, Mérieux NutriSciences, Bureau Veritas, NSF International, TÜV SÜD, AB Sciex, Scicorp Laboratories PTY Ltd, Neogen Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Charm Sciences, VICAM, Campden BRI, Arbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., JORDI LABS, LLC., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S among others.

In May 2019, INSPECTO project team introduced new device for food and beverages industry to detect the contaminants in food real time. The new testing device will now offer the easiest solution to the retailers, food manufacturers, and farmers to easily test the contamination level of food. The new device will provide the competitive advantage as it can reduce the risk of customer for food waste, recalls and potential lawsuits

Residues and Contamination Testing Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Pesticides, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens, Veterinary Drugs, Others), Technology (Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Others), Application (Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals, Grains & Pulses, Nut, Seed & Spice Products, Functional Food Ingredients, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Residues & contamination testing is the process carried out to detect the residue levels which will help to prevent the product by elimination, formation, contamination and preventing recurrence methods. It is trace analysis which defines the potentially toxic species as well as provides the information about them to eliminate and prevent their occurrence. The increased pesticides use in agricultural products creates the need for advanced solution to for testing the Residues & contamination levels.

Market Drivers:

The stringent regulation set by food safety department is driving the growth as it demand more advanced solutions.

Rising demand for organic products is driving the growth of market

Increasing allergic reactions concerns towards food products is another reason for the market growth

Rise in the international trade for food material is augmenting the growth of market.

Market Restraints:

Lack of standardized control and testing infrastructure in developing countries is affecting the growth of the market.

Lack of awareness towards residues & contamination level of foods and beverages hampering the growth of market.

Lack of skilled resources will hinder the market growth.

