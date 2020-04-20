Cannabinoids Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Emerging Demand, Growth Insights, Top Key Manufacturers, Regional Outlook and 2025 Forecast Report
The most notable cannabinoid is the phytocannabinoid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis. Cannabidiol (CBD) is another major constituent of the plant. There are at least 113 different cannabinoids isolated from cannabis, exhibiting varied effects.
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Global, regional, country, product, application and market size and their forecast from 2020-2025
- Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
- Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies.
The market size estimations have been provided in terms of value (USD million). The global Cannabinoids industry report also identifies major market players and provides analysis in terms of company overview, Financials, products & services, market trends, recent developments and growth strategies.
The Global Cannabinoids Market Is Segmented By Application And Regions. On The Basic Of Application, Laboratories, Research Institutes, Drug Manufacturers & Dispensaries, Cultivators And Other.
The market is driven by Validation of Cannabinoids Coupled With the Growing Number of Cannabis Testing Laboratories, Growing Adoption of LIMS in Cannabinoids Laboratories and Increasing Awareness Through Conferences, Symposia, and Workshops
The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Cannabinoids Market are –
Invictus Md Strategies Corp., Axim Biotechnologies, Inc., Namaste Technologies Inc., Mym Nutraceuticals Inc., Restek Corporation, Perkinelmer, Inc., Ab Sciex Llc (A Subsidiary Of Danaher Corporation), Waters Corporation, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Steep Hill Halent Laboratories, Inc..
Target audience:
- Cannabinoids manufacturers/suppliers
- Importers and exporters
- Raw material suppliers
- Dealers
- Agriculture Cultivators
- End Users
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
- Manufacturers
- Suppliers
- Distributors
- Government Body & Associations
- Research Institutes
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
- North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
- Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
- Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
- South America- Brazil, Argentina
- Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
