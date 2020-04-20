Car Rental Business Market 2020 Rapidly Grow in Future with Industry Size, Share and Key Players Analysis: Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Europcar, The Hertz Corporation, Sixt| Forecast 2025

Car Rental Business Market Report is poised to witness an increasing demand growth during the forecast period. Car Rental Business Market Report is expected to be driven by major factors such as increasing investments, funds, and grants by government bodies and public-private organizations for modernization of imaging facilities.

Car Rental Business is a service to rent car. North America is envisioned to emerge as a predominant region over the forecast period owing to the favorable consumer preferences coupled with the presence of a large number of key operators in the region. The North American car rental market was valued at approximately USD 40 billion in 2017. Increasing number of air travelers along with leisure and business trips, both domestic and international, has led to an increase in the demand for such services in the region.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Car Rental Business Market are Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Europcar, The Hertz Corporation, Sixt, Localiza Rent a Car, Eco Rent A Car, Carzonrent India Private Limited (CIPL) and Al-Futtaim Vehicle Rentals Company

Market Segment By Type –

• Multi Utility Vehicles (MUVs)

• Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

• Economy Cars

• Executive Cars

• Luxury Cars

Market Segment By Application –

• On-airport Rentals

• Off-airport Rentals

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

