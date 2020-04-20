Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Overview, Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2020-2027

Laboratory tests are a medical device that is meant for use on samples of blood, urine, or other tissues or substances taken from the body to help diagnose the condition. A medical laboratory or clinical laboratory is a laboratory where clinical pathology examinations are carried out on clinical specimens to obtain information about the health of a patient to assist in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease.

The clinical laboratory tests market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in prevalence of chronic disorders along with heightened awareness among health-conscious people. Moreover, increasing investments in epidemiology of target diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders contribute in the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Leading companies are:

Abbott

ARUP Laboratories

OPKO Health, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Sonic Healthcare

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

Merck KgaA

Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd.

Biosino Bio-technology and Science Inc

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global clinical laboratory tests market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The clinical laboratory tests market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global clinical laboratory tests market is segmented on the basis test type, application and end user. Based on test type, the market is segmented as Complete blood count, HGB/HCT testing, Basic metabolic panel testing, BUN creatinine testing, Electrolytes testing, HbA1c testing, Comprehensive metabolic panel testing, Liver panel testing, Renal panel testing and Lipid panel testing. Based on application, the market is segmented as parasitology, virology, hematology, toxicology, immunology/serology, histopathology and urinalysis. Based on end user, the market is segmented as central laboratories, standalone laboratories and hospital laboratories.

