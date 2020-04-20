Concentrated Solar Power Market 2020 Scrutinized in New Research by Aalborg CSP, Abengoa S.A., Acciona Energía

The Concentrated Solar Power market to Concentrated Solar Power sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Concentrated Solar Power market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The concentrated solar power plants promote renewable and clean energy generation over conventional sources. Increasing energy demand and government initiatives for solar power generation are creating a positive outlook for the market players. Depleting fossil fuels and investments towards sustainable development further complement the market scenario.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Aalborg CSP, Abengoa S.A., Acciona Energía, S.A., ACWA Power, ALCEN, BrightSource Energy, Inc., Chiyoda Corporation, Shams Power Company PJSC, SolarReserve, LLC, Suntrace GmbH

The concentrated solar power market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of renewable energy resources and favorable government policies. Moreover, increasing environmental concerns against carbon emissions are expected to augment the market growth. However, higher generation cost may hamper the growth of the concentrated solar power market during the forecast period. On the other hand, growing applicability in hybrid power plants and investments by the mining industry are expected to offer growth opportunity for the key players over the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Concentrated Solar Power industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global concentrated solar power market is segmented on the basis of technology, capacity, storage and end user. By technology, the market is segmented as parabolic troughs, linear fresnel, dish-stirling, tower and concentrator photovoltaic. Based on capacity, the market is segmented as less than 50 MW, 50 to 100 MW and more than 100 MW. On the basis of the storage, the market is segmented as with storage and without storage. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as residential, commercial and industrial.

The Concentrated Solar Power market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

