COVID-19 Impact on Delivery and Returns Report 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Delivery and Returns Report investigates the actions being taken by retailers, in the UK and internationally, to improve the safety of their delivery methods and the impacts this has on delivery times and costs.

COVID-19 Impact on Delivery and Returns Report also analyses the changes retailers are making to their returns policies during the outbreak, and how these are communicated to shoppers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/requestsample.php?name=801664

Scope of this Report-

– The majority of retailers are unable to offer click & collect as stores are closed, although there are exceptions.

– Local third-party pickup points are an alternative option but this fulfilment method requires contact upon collection, so consumers may be wary.

– Contactless delivery is key to protect consumers and delivery workers, and retailers must highlight these options clearly to build confidence among online shoppers.

– Retailers are expected to see an increase in returns for orders placed shortly before the lockdown, as new outfits are now rendered redundant by shoppers for the foreseeable future.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Use our research of retailers to benchmark changes to delivery times and costs, allowing you to better compete with other retailers.

– Use our insight to gain insight into the issues associated with online returns during COVID-19 to better meet your customer’s needs.

Single User License: US $ 850

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=801664

Table of Contents in this report-

Executive Summary

Summary of the impacts of COVID-19 on delivery and returns

Retailer communications about delivery and returns

Delivery and returns propositions throughout COVID-19

Retailers that have halted UK online operations

Delivery

Contactless delivery: the UK

Contactless delivery: China

Contactless delivery: the US

Fulfilment methods: click & collect

Fulfilment methods: third-party pickup

Delivery saver schemes

Consumer opinions

Returns

Issues with online returns during COVID-19

Online returns methods: contactless returns

Online returns methods: third-party pickup

Buy now, pay later options

Methodology and contact

List of Tables in this Report-

Retailers’ UK delivery and returns propositions throughout COVID-19

Retailers that have halted UK online operations

Measures being taken by UK delivery companies