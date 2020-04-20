Customer Self-Service Software Market 2027 Scrutinized In New Research By Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Aspect, Avaya, BMC Software, Verint, Zendesk

Self-Service software is a subset within the knowledge management software category which provides the relevant answer, personalized response, and easy escalation. Self-service software uses natural language process to understand the intent behind the customer question providing them the most appropriate solution and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify the buying behavior and identify the data to understand the customer needs. As the customer expectation is always high, the demand of self-service software market is expected to grow in the coming period.

Growing needs of company nowadays are to improve their overall customer experience, which is expected the dominant factor of the rise of Self-service Software market. Furthermore, Increasing Availability of Various Customer Service Touch Points which increase the productivity of the company by reducing the operational cost is also projected to influence the Self-Service software market significantly. Emerging adoption of Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and Big Data with CSS Technologies to Understand Consumer Behavior in business is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the Self-service Software market.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Microsoft

2. Nuance Communications, Inc.

3. Oracle

4. SAP

5. Salesforce. com, inc.

6. Aspect

7. Avaya Inc.

8. BMC Software, Inc.

9. Verint

10. Zendesk

Customer Self-Service Software Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

