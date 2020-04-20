Electric Switchboard Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The Global Electric Switchboard market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. The global Electric Switchboard market is primarily segmented based on different product type, application, and region.

Electrical switchboards are weatherproof, thus, they can function seamlessly in extreme climatic conditions, thereby augmenting the demand for electric switchboards in industrial as well as commercial sectors. However, risks of short circuits are hindering the growth of the market.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• Schneider Electric, East Coast Power Systems, Mastervolt, Neptune Group, Eaton, ABB, Siemens AG, Nilsen, C&S Electric Limited and Kounis Metal Industries

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

• Low

• Medium

• High

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Table Of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Global Electric Switchboard Market — Market Overview

4. Global Electric Switchboard Market by Voltage Outlook

5. Global Electric Switchboard Market by Application Outlook

6. Global Electric Switchboard Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

