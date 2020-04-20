Email Encryption Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The Global Email Encryption Market was valued to be more than USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.7% by 2025. Increasing use of emails across corporates as well as for personal use is driving the demand for global email encryption market.

Emails can contain sensitive information, such as someone’s personal data or an organization’s classifies information. These, if not protected, can be accessed by unwanted or unidentified sources, which can further cause harm to the person or organization.

Email encryption helps protect emails from unwanted access, spyware, malware, viruses, and such. These solutions also prevent data theft and loss. These features help boost the market growth for email encryption.

North America is expected to dominate the Email Encryption market, owing to early adoption of emerging technologies in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include BAE systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Micro Focus, Sophos, Symantech, Zoho Corporation, Barracuda Networks, Inc., R Mail, ProtonMail, and CounterMail, among others.

