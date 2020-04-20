Expanding massive growth of Server Chassis Market 2020-2026 by Top Key Players Cisco system, Inc., Advantech Co.

All the data and statistics included in this SERVER CHASSIS report lead to an actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better mapping business strategies. This research report helps the clients understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the ICT industry during the forecast period. This report provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. This SERVER CHASSIS market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application.

The server chassis is a structure that used for housing various components such as motherboards, random access memory, and also hold the drives. The ability to keep server inside a cabinet which provides an extra layer of protection which further help in protecting server from pests, dust, climates, accidents and much more.

This server chassis are available in different forms such as 1U systems typically support one or two CPUs, one or two riser cards, two or three expansion slots, and usually up to four IDE,SATA, or SCSI drives. 2U chassis, meanwhile, routinely add support for up to six or eight hard disks. Most 4U systems support up to four CPUs, eight or more hard drives, and six or more PCI/E expansion slots. The server chassis offer a wide range of applications for commercial and personal use and others. Hence, global server chassis market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segments covered Product, Service, and Vertical

Regions covered North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW

Companies covered Cisco system, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd, Norco technology, Inc., thermaltake technology co., ltd, Rosewill, Inc., Kontron S&T AG, In win development,Inc. Chenbro Micom Co., Ltd., Mootek technologies, Silverstone technologies Co., Ltd, Ablecom Technology Inc. , and among others.

Scope of the Report

Global Server Chassis Market, By Type (1U Server Chassis, 2U Server Chassis, 3U Server Chassis, 4U Server Chassis and Others), Forms (Rack Mount and Pedestal), Application (Commercial, Personal Use and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors and Others)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the SERVER CHASSIS market.

Recent developments:

In October 2018, Equus Computer system, Inc. had launched new G1460 1U 4xGPU server chassis; it is coordinate with RDMA applications and AI neural system outstanding burdens. This GPU stage offers higher execution, diminished rack space prerequisites and lower control utilization

In September 2018, CP technologies, Inc. had launched new HPC M5U-22 server chassis for harsh military and industrial environments. This system is equipped with the new Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs. And provides 4 3.5 drive bays, a slim slot fed optical drive, 2 USB 2.0 ports, up to 1TB of RAM and can be run Windows 10, Windows 7 Pro as well as other 32 and 64 bit operating systems.

In July 2017, Advantech Co., Ltd had launched a Broad Selection of Rack mount GPU Servers from 1U to 4U. These server series are powered by dual Intel Xeon scalable processors and each of these highly scalable GPU-optimized servers support up to 5 NVIDIA Tesla P4 GPUs.

Research Methodology: Global Server Chassis Market

Primary Rependants: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Server Chassis Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Server Chassis Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Server Chassis Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Server Chassis Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Server Chassis Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Server Chassis Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Server Chassis Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Server Chassis by Countries

