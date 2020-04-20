Fish Farming Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth during 2020-2025 With : Tassal Group, and Thai Union Group Public Company, Cooke Fish Farming, Cermaq Group

Global Fish Farming Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Fish Farming industry with a focus on the global market trend. The research report on Fish Farming Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development pattern, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Fish Farming Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

Fish farming, also known as aqua farming, is a practice of cultivating and harvesting different spices of fishes in an ideal condition. It is performed in different cultures such as marine water, freshwater, and brackish water. These fishes are further commercialized for different applications such as food industry, dietary supplement, and others.

Some of the key players of Fish Farming Market: Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation), Cooke Fish Farming Inc., Grupo Farallon Fish Farming, Leroy Sea Food Group, Marine Harvest ASA, P/F Bakkafrost, Fish Farming Technologies Asia Limited, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., Tassal Group Limited, and Thai Union Group Public Company Limited

Fish farming procedure facilitates the rearing process to enhance production by regular stocking, feeding, and protection from predators. This procedure is practiced by some farmers in developing countries and by multinational companies that can hold the ownership of the stock being cultivated. Approximately 580 species are currently farmed all over the world, representing a wealth of genetic diversity both within and among species.

The Global Fish Farming Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Increase in consumption of fishes as a cultural tradition of many people and rise in awareness about the health benefits of fishes are anticipated to boost the growth of the global fish farming market. In addition, increase in application of fish oil across various industries such as dietary supplements, food industry, healthcare, and pharmaceutical boosts the market growth.

Developed countries export their fishes to other developed nations, such as Norway exports salmon to Japan. On the other, developing countries expand their exports by supplying fishes in developed countries such as market without facing prohibitive customs duties; however, they may face market access issues related to non-tariff measures. For some specific products, such as canned tuna, tariff rate quotas are applied, whereby a certain quantity per year can be imported at a reduced tariff. The widespread reduction of import tariffs has been a major driver of the international trade over the past 25 years. Regional trade agreements are reciprocal agreements establishing preferential terms of trade among two or more trading partners in the same region. Thus, regional trade agreement acts as an important driver of the global trade expansion in the past several decades.

Market Segmentation by Solution:

The report segments the market on the basis of environment, fish type, and region. The environment segment includes freshwater, marine water, and brackish water. On the basis of fish type, the market is divided into fin fish and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Russia, Norway, Iceland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Philippine, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

The global food supply security issue, owing to increase in global population, and rise in protein demand have fueled the growth of the market. In addition, increase in consumption of zooplanktons, being a major source of proteins, acts as a key factor augmenting the market growth. Technological advancements in the rearing of fish and cultivation of sea plants further supplement the market growth. However, climate change has been recognized as a key concern, and is expected to aggravate predicted shortfalls in coastal fisheries production, thus restraining the market growth. Moreover, evolution of inland fish farming provides numerous opportunities for market expansion. Moreover, adoption of rice fish culture across the globe is expected to open new avenue for the major manufacturers during the forecast period.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter: 4: FISH FARMING MARKET, BY ENVIRONMENT

Chapter: 5: FISH FARMING MARKET, BY FISH TYPE

Chapter: 6: FISH FARMING MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter: 7: COMPANY PROFILES

