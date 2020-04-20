Flue Gas Analyzer Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2027 | ABB Ltd., California Analytical Instruments, Dragerwerk

The Flue Gas Analyzer market to Flue Gas Analyzer sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Flue Gas Analyzer market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

A flue gas analyzer monitors the composition of the flue gas of a boiler heating unit for determination of the air and fuel mixture in order to ensure maximum heat output. The portable device measures the percentage of oxygen, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in the flue. Heaters, boilers and furnaces burn fuel in the presence of oxygen to generate heat. Obtaining am optimum balance of fuel and the air provides efficient combustion as well as maximized cost savings. The flue gas analyzers are particularly useful in hazardous environments.

Leading companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., California Analytical Instruments, Dragerwerk, Horiba, Kane International Limited, Nova Analytical Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Testo AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Rapid increase in environmental awareness coupled with stringent environmental regulations being laid out by the concerned authorities is rapidly driving the revenues for the flue gas analyzer market. High costs of flue gas analyzer devices would hinder the growth of these device and pose challenge to the growth of flue gas analyzer market. Increasing investments by Governments on environmental protection especially in the developing economies would magnify growth opportunities for the players operating in the flue gas analyzer market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Flue Gas Analyzer industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global flue gas analyzer market is segmented on the basis of installation type, technology and application. On the basis of installation type, the flue gas analyzer market is segmented into fixed and portable. The flue gas analyzer market on the basis of the technology is classified into COx, NOx and SOx. Based on application, the flue gas analyzer market is segmented into small furnaces, maritime, industrial applications and others.

The Flue Gas Analyzer market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM).

