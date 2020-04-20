Food Preservatives Market is expected to reach $2,714 million by 2023 with Key Players – Danisco A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., Kemin Industries, Cargill, Univar

The global food preservatives market is expected to reach $2,714 million by 2023 from $2,271 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 2.6% from 2017 to 2023. Preservatives are used in a wide range of products, such as snacks, bakery, confectionery, meat, seafood, and poultry, and others to preserve the natural characteristics of food and to increase the shelf life of food products for storage. In addition, food preservatives are used to avoid spoilage during transportation. Food is preserved by using either natural preservatives or artificial preservatives. The traditional natural ways of preservation include freezing, boiling, smoking, pasteurizing, pickling, and others. Sugar and salt are the earliest natural ways of food preservation that efficiently reduce the growth of bacteria in food.

Some of the key players of Food Preservatives Market: Danisco A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Hawkins Watts Limited, Celanese Corporation, Univar Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle, Kerry Group

Change in consumer preferences is expected to be one of the major factors that drives the demand for food preservatives. Increasing demand for convenience products has increased the demand for foods with longer shelf life, thus augmenting the demand for food preservatives. Rise in consumption of ready-to-eat food products has also driven the consumption of food preservatives in the recent past. Increase in demand for organic food products restrains the market growth. In addition, the health hazards associated with chemical preservatives are anticipated to hamper the growth of food preservatives market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Solution:

The report segments the global food preservatives market based on type, function, application, and geography. Based on type, it is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. The natural food preservatives segment is further classified into sugar, salt, vinegar, honey, alcohol, edible oil, nicin, rosemary extracts, onion, and natamycin. The synthetic food preservatives segment is further categorized into sorbates, benzoates, propionates, and others. The sorbates segment is again bifurcated into sorbic acid and potassium sorbate. Benzoates are classified into benzoic acid and sodium benzoate. Propionates are categorized into propionic acid, sodium propionate, and calcium propionate. The others segment is classified into nitrites, sulfur dioxide, lactic acid, sodium diacetate, acetic acid. On the basis of function, the market is divided into an antimicrobials, antioxidants, and others. The application areas of the industry are broadly categorized into bakery; meat, poultry, and seafood; oils & fats, dairy & frozen foods; snacks; confectionery; beverages; and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food preservatives market until 2023.

Most important Type of Food Preservatives covered in this report are:

Natural

Sugar

Salt

Vinegar

Honey

Alcohol

Edible Oil

Nicin

Rosemary Extracts

Onion

Natamycin

Synthetic

Sorbates

Sorbic Acid

Potassium Sorbate

Benzoates

Benzoic Acid

Sodium Benzoate

Propionates

Propionic Acid

Sodium Propionate

Calcium Propionate

Others

Nitrites

Sulfur Dioxide

Lactic Acid

Sodium Diacetate

Acetic Acid

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Bakery

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Oils & Fats

Dairy & Frozen Foods

Snacks

Confectionery

Beverages

Others

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL FOOD PRESERVATIVES MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL FOOD PRESERVATIVES MARKET, BY FUNCTION

CHAPTER 6. GLOBAL FOOD PRESERVATIVES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7. GLOBAL FOOD PRESERVATIVES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8. COMPANY PROFILES

