Fruit Picking Robot Market Size, Industry Share, Growth with Technological Advancement, and Top Key Players Study (Abundant Robotics, Agrobot, Dog-Tooth Technologies, Ffrobotics and Harvest Croo)| Forecast 2020-2025

The Global Fruit Picking Robot Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Shortage of farm labors are one of the major drivers of the fruit picking robots market.

The Fruit Picking Robot market is mainly driven by the increasing focus on farm mechanism owing to agricultural mechanism which is integral to the modernization of agriculture.

The growing popularity of solar powered robots in agriculture, which reduces the costs for farmers is an opportunity for the growth of this market.

High maintenance cost with the seasonal nature of the fruits are the factors that hamper the market growth.

Geographically, Europe region is forecasted to dominate the market due to the extensive deployment of fruit picking robots in this region.

Globally, orchards account for major market shares and drive the robotic fruit picker market size owing to the shortage of labors.

Key players covered in the report

• Abundant Robotics

• AGROBOT

• Dog-tooth Technologies

• FFRobotics

• Harvest Croo

• OCTINION

• Energid Technologies

• SW 6010

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like an analyst report by investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers, government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics, including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Fruit Picking Robot Market — Industry Outlook

4 Fruit Picking Robot Market By End User Outlook

5 Fruit Picking Robot Market By Prototype Outlook

6 Fruit Picking Robot Market By Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

