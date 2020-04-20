GaN-on-Silicon Technology Market 2020 Explored in the Latest Research by Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

The GaN-on-Silicon Technology market to GaN-on-Silicon Technology sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The GaN-on-Silicon Technology market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The GaN-on-silicon technology is anticipated to replace silicon on account of its higher breakdown strength, thermal conductivity and faster switching speed. The technology is likely to outperform conventional silicone-based power chips to become next-generation power semiconductors. Positive outlook from the consumer electronics industry is expected to strengthen the market landscape over the coming years.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Plessey Semiconductors Limited, Qorvo, Inc, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Transphorm Inc., Wolfspeed (Cree Inc.)

The GaN-on-silicon technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as lower on-resistance, higher thermal conductivity, greater switching speed and higher breakdown strength. Moreover, increasing applicability in LEDs and radio frequency amplifiers is further likely to propel market growth. However, high material and fabrication cost may hamper the growth of the GaN-on-silicon technology market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the advent of 5G is likely to showcase substantial growth opportunity for the key players operating in the GaN-on-silicon technology market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the GaN-on-Silicon Technology industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global GaN-on-silicon technology market is segmented on the basis of wafer size and industry vertical. Based on wafer size, the market is segmented as 50 mm, 100 mm, 150 mm and 200 mm. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, IT & telecom and others.

The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

