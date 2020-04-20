Global Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment market.

The key elements of an amino acid are carbon (C), hydrogen (H), oxygen (O), and nitrogen (N), although other elements are found in the side chains of certain amino acids. Some amino acids derivatives are used in pharmaceutical industry. They include 5-HTP (5-hydroxytryptophan) used for experimental treatment of depression, L-DOPA (L-dihydroxyphenylalanine) for Parkinsons treatment, and eflornithine drug that inhibits ornithine decarboxylase and used in the treatment of sleeping sickness. A metabolic disorder can happen when abnormal chemical reactions in the body alter the normal metabolic process. It can also be defined as inherited single gene anomaly, most of which are autosomal recessive.

In the global market, North America is projected to retain a leading position in the market by the end of 2025 reaching a valuation of over US$359 Mn. It is expected to be closely followed by Europe.

The global Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment market is valued at 750 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

AMINO

Merck

Recordati

Koninklijke

Sanofi

Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Arginine

Folic Acid

Vitamin B6 & B12

Thiamine

Vitamin D

Betaine

Carglumic Acid

Saproterin Dihydrochloride

Others

Segment by Application

Phenylketonuria

Maple Syrup Urine Disease

Argininosuccinic Acidemia

Citrullinemia

Homocystinuria

