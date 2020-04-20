Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Berries market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Berries Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Berries market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Berries Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Berries market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Berries market.”

Berries are small, pulpy, and edible fruits. Berries are usually juicy, rounded, brightly colored, and sweet or sour, and do not have a stone or pit, although many pips or seeds may be present. Berries are eaten worldwide and often used in jams, preserves, cakes or pies.

With the growing preference of people towards organic products, a rise in demand for organic berries can be anticipated in the coming years. According to the forecast however, the market size of organic berries is expected to stay less than contemporary berries, which is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 81,000 Mn by the end of 2027. Organic berries will lead in terms of growth rate, expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the period of study. Berries are also categorized on the basis of processing type. This includes fresh and processed berries, among which processed berries leads the market with a high margin.

APEJ holds the highest market size and is also expected to witness the highest growth rate. However, Japan is also in tough competition with APEJ and holds a comparatively high growth rate. The region is expected to witness a high demand for berries in the coming years.

The global Berries market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Berries volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Berries market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Uren Food Group Limited

Dabur India

PepsiCo

Ocean Spray Cranberry

Del Monte Pacific Limited

Agrana Beteiligungs

Kerry Group

Symrise

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gooseberries

Cranberries

Strawberries

Blueberries

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Berries Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580