Global Carbon-Graphite Bushings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Bushing is one of the type of bearing also known as plain bearing, it is an independent part of the bearing which is implanted into housing of bearing surface for rotational application. There is various range of bushing available starting from simple sleeve bushing to complex style incorporating notches, grooves or metal reinforcing sleeves.

Majorly, increasing demand for vehicle production all over globe is driving the market of carbon- graphite bushings globally. Due to its self-lubricating, corrosion resistance, high-temperature resistance, and other characteristics, carbon-graphite bushings can meet the sealing requirements under the condition of explosive, radioactive media, strong corrosive, and flammable. Many problems in chemical machines are effectively solved by using carbon- graphite bushings, and it is beneficial in improving working conditions and raise the quality and productivity.

The following manufacturers are covered:

St Marys Carbon

Helwig Carbon Products

ROC Carbon

Graphite Metallizing

Trench

High Temp Bearings

USG GLEDCO

Federal Mogal

JTEKT

NTN

Timken

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Processing Pumps

Chemical Pumps

Process Pumps In Refineries

Cryogenic Applications

Cold And Hot Water Pumps

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Food Industry Equipment

Household Equipment

Military Equipment

Weapon Systems

Robotic Industry

Aeronautics And Aviation Industry

