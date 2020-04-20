Global Chia Seed Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chia Seed market.

Chia is edible seed of Salvia hispanica, flowering plant in the mint family native to Central America, as well as the related Salvia columbariae of southwest United States and Mexico. Chia seeds are oval, gray-colored with black and white spots, with a diameter around 1 millimetre (0.04 in). The seeds are hydrophilic, absorbing up to 12 times their weight in liquid when soaked and developing a mucilaginous coating that gives chia-based creams and beverages a distinctive gel texture. Chia seeds on average contain 6% water, 42% carbohydrates, 16% protein, and 31% fat. The fatty acids of chia seed oil are highly unsaturated, with linoleic acid (17-26% of total fat) and linolenic acid (50-57%) as the major fats. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acid and the B vitamins, thiamin and niacin.

The oil segment is expected to account for a revenue share of about 18% by 2025. Revenue from the grounded segment in the global chia seed market is expected to increase at a relatively moderate CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value.

The global Chia Seed market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chia Seed volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chia Seed market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sesajal SA De CV

Bioglan

Nutiva

Navitas Naturals

Spectrum Naturals

Benexia

Chia Bia Slovakia

The Chia

Vega Produce

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Origin

Organic

Conventional

By Color

Black

White

Brown

By Form

Whole

Grounded

Oil

Segment by Application

Personal Care Products and Cosmetics

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Nutritional and Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages

