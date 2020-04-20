Global Chickpeas Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chickpeas market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Chickpeas Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Chickpeas market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Chickpeas market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Chickpeas market.”

Chickpeas are pulse crop and belongs to leguminosae family. Chick peas are grown as seed of the cicer arietinum plant. Chick peas are also called as garbanzo beans or chana or Egyptian peas and mostly consumed in Asian and Middle East countries. Chickpeas are considered as foreign exchange earning crop and thus important crop. The chickpeas market id fragmented at the supplier level on the supply chain. Chick peas are offer nutrients, vitamins, fibre and also increase the folate and manganese content. The chickpeas production requires well drained soil which is best suited for high yield. The chickpeas require proper aeration to maintain the quality on storage and must be checked a period of interval to avoid spoilage. The chickpeas are available in varieties bifurcated on the basis of colour, taste and seed size. The most commonly used ones are light coloured chickpeas called as kabuli and small sized dark coloured called as desi type.

Chickpeas offer some of the health benefits such as supply of antioxidants, decreased cardiovascular risks, improved blood regulation and support to digestive tract. The health benefits offered support in the growth of global chickpeas market. The demand for restoration of soil also aid in the growth of global chickpeas market.

The global Chickpeas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chickpeas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chickpeas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wimmera Grain

Bean Growers

Arbel

Isik Tarim

JOVA Graneros

Mast Qalander

Indraprasth foods

OLEGA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Kabuli Chickpeas

Desi Chickpeas

Segment by Application

Supplier

Distributers

Retailer

