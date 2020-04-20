Global Display Device Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Display Device market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Display Device Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Display Device market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Display Device market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Display Device market.”

The display is commonly associated with the output device that offers an information in the visual form. Next-generation display technologies are gaining popularity among both the manufacturers and the customers. Latest display technologies such as OLED, SED, laser TV, MEMS display, FLD, LPD, etc., are being focused on by manufacturers to offer better visual with high-resolution. Micro LED is also an emerging technology in the flat panel display. Manufacturers of smartphones and smart watches are constantly focusing on including micro LED technology. Some of the factors contributing towards the growth of micro LED technology is increasing demand for brighter and power-efficient display panels. However, the high cost of micro LED is the biggest challenge.

LED display is likely to gain more than one-third of the revenue share by 2017 end. LED has a wide range of colors, it can also re-produce palette of colors at an unmatchable refresh rate. LED displays are also largely used in posters and store signs as it needs no extra protection, moreover, it is dustproof, waterproof and is bright enough to be seen under direct sunlight. It also offers bright image quality by enriching range of colors and enhancing the contrast colors.

The global Display Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Display Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Display Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

LG

Panasonic

Toshiba

Sony

HISENSE ELECTRIC

BenQ

TCL

Skyworth Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LCD

LED

OLED

AMOLED

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Large Enterprises

Small Medium Enterprises

