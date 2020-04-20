Global Domestic Booster Pumps Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Domestic Booster Pumps market.

A booster pump is a machine which will increase the pressure of a fluid. They may be used with liquids or gases, but the construction details will vary depending on the fluid. A gas booster is similar to a gas compressor, but generally a simpler mechanism which often has only a single stage of compression, and is used to increase pressure of a gas already above ambient pressure. Two-stage boosters are also made.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to continuous growth in population and residential construction in this region. The market share of domestic booster pumps in Asia Pacific was 35% in 2017 followed by Europe.

Furthermore, residential homes/flats segment is expected to have highest CAGR of approximately 8.5% during the forecast period as there is rising preference toward staying in flats/apartments over standalone bungalows.

Single stage pumps, on account of their wide application in water & wastewater treatment, and due to increase in number of farm houses, guest houses, and cottages all over the world constituted approximately 61% share in 2017.

Aquatec International

Dab Pumps SpA

KSB Pumps Limited

Franklin Electric

Grundfos

Xylem Inc

Karcher International

SyncroFlo Inc

Wilo SE

Zodiac Pool Solutions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Stage Pump

Multiple Stage Pump

Segment by Application

Residential Homes/Flats

Farm Houses/Cottages/Guest Houses

