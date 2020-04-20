Global Fluorocarbon Gases Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fluorocarbon Gases market.

Fluorocarbon gases is plasmas composed of fluorocarbon (FC) gases (e.g., CF4, C2F6) are widely employed in industrial processes for their unique utility.

The growing need of high-end industrial activities in different industrial applications is pushing the end users to invest in and deploy fluorocarbon gases, subsequently growing the global fluorocarbon gases market.

In spite of of being in flammable, compact, and reliable source raw material/compound the fluorocarbon suffers from some challenges such as the changing legislations and strict mandates upon its usage.

APAC is projected to withstand its control on the global fluorocarbon gases market. The region is anticipated to uphold its dominance in the global fluorocarbon gases market due to consistently growing demand for fluorocarbon gases from developing economies such as China and India. C

The global Fluorocarbon Gases market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fluorocarbon Gases volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fluorocarbon Gases market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Daikin Industries

Electronic Fluorocarbons

INOX

Hindustan Flurocarbons

SRF

Arkema

Linde

Honeywell International

Chemours

Praxair

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Format

Feedstocks

Refrigerants

Solvents

Blowing Agents

Aerosol Propellants

By Types

HFCs (Hydrofluorocarbons)

CFCs (Chlorofluorocarbons)

HCFCs (Hydrochlorofluorocarbons)

PFCs (Per fluorinated carbons)

Others (SF6 {sulphur hexafluoride})

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Chemicals

Semiconductors

Healthcare

