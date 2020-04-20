Global Genome Sequencing Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Global genome sequencing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 47.97 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 13.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising government spending, rise in the applications of genomics and the declining sequencing costs.
Genome sequencing is the top-notch market research report generated by skilful and experienced team players who support you in accomplishing an absolute growth and success in your business. With the actionable market insights included in this report, businesses can craft sustainable and cost-effective strategies. This report helps you effortlessly figure out brand awareness and perception of your brand and product among potential customers of the healthcare industry. What is more, this genome sequencing market research report is a source which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026.
Key Market Competitors: Global Genome Sequencing Market
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the genome sequencing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI, Danaher., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Eppendorf AG, Abbott, LI-COR, Inc., Siemens, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNASTAR, Geneious, Myriad Genetics, Inc., amongst others.
Market Drivers
Increased funding and initiative by the government to promote genome sequencing and its varied applicability in numerous projects accelerates the growth of this market
Reduction in the costs of genome sequencing further boosts the growth of this market
Growing applicability of genomes in various areas including diagnosis, animal research, agriculture, drug discovery, food and beverages etc.
With changing environment of operations and advancements in technology, several new opportunities have been created thereby leading to the entry of new players and start-ups that would foster the growth of this market
Market Restraints
Expensive and high cost of genome equipments
Lack of skilled professionals
Major Topics Covered in this Report:
Study Coverage
Executive Summary
Market Size by Manufacturers
Market Size by Type
Market Size by Application
Manufacturers Profiles
Production Forecasts
Consumption Forecast
Segmentation: Global Genome Sequencing Market
By Product and Services
Consumables
Systems & Software
Services
By Technology
Sequencing
Microarray
Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification
Other Technologies
By Applications
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery & Development
Precision Medicine
Agriculture & Animal Research
Other Applications
By End User
Pediatric
Research Centers
Academic & Government Institutes
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Other End Users
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In November 2018, Illumina Inc., the genome sequencing giants acquires Pacific Biosciences, a developer and manufacturer of gene sequencing. With this acquisition it would combine its own short genome/DNA sequencing with the long-read sequencing technology of Pacific Biosciences in order to maintain its dominant position in the genomes market, and continue to remain the market leader. With this, it would be able to enter into a new market especially in the areas of rare and undiagnosed diseases, thereby expanding its customer base and providing innovative solutions and services to its clients.
In June 2017, GATC Biotech AG, a leading company in genome sequencing was acquired by Eurofins, the global pioneering leader in bio-analytical testing including DNA, genome testing. With this acquisition Eurofins would expand its product portfolio and better serve its present and future clients by strengthening its genomics and genomic sequencing testing by acquiring the market leader in genomes.
