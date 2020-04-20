Global High Temperature Superconducting Fibers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Temperature Superconducting Fibers market.

High temperature superconducting fibers are materials which are used for making superconductors at high temperatures. These fibers exhibit the cross cutting potential in various industries such as energy, optics, healthcare, and electromagnetism. The major end user industries of high temperature superconducting fibers include transportation, medical and healthcare, electronics, energy and research and development among others. Although extensive research has been done on superconductivity over the past few decades to make it suitable for increasing number of applications, superconductivity has yet to see collaboration with fiber optics.

Usually, high temperature superconducting materials such as yttrium barium copper oxide with a superconducting fiber are preferred for wide range of applications. High temperature superconductor induced magnets are significantly used in fusion reactors producing large magnetic fields. However these magnets usually stop operating when a part of superconducting coil enters the normal (resistive) state. To nullify this, manufacturers are focused towards developing strain and temperature sensors based on fiber optics.

The global High Temperature Superconducting Fibers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Temperature Superconducting Fibers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Temperature Superconducting Fibers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

AMSC

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies

Hyper Tech Research

Superconducting Technologies

SuperPower

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1G HTS

2G HTS

Segment by Application

Healthcare

R&D

Electronics

