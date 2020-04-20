Global Home Automation System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Home Automation System market.

Home automation provides high end solutions and uses advanced digital technology to automate our products and systems. Home automation provides better efficiency and better performance in automating the home or our household activities to centralized control the system. Consumers want to customized, they want professionally installed systems, which is at their convenience and easy to use. They want to save time, prefer energy efficient or saving products.

The entertainment control market is anticipated to hold the largest share among different products segments in the home automation system market. The growth of the audio, volume, & multimedia room controls is driven by the convenience offered by these controls for managing as well controlling the entertainment systems in a house.

North America is expected to lead the overall home automation system market between 2018 and 2023. The demand for domestic energy management systems and the growing trend of green homes have contributed significantly toward the growth of this market.

The global Home Automation System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Home Automation System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Automation System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

Siemens

Ingersoll-Rand

ABB

Control4

Crestron Electronics

Leviton Manufacturing Company

Lutron

Samsung Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wireless Communication Technologies

Network Technologies

Segment by Application

Lighting Control

Security & Access Control

HVAC Control

Entertainment Control

Others

