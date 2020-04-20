Global Icing Sugar Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Icing Sugar market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Icing Sugar Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Icing Sugar market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Icing sugar, also called confectioners sugar, Icing sugar, and Icing cake, is a finely ground sugar produced by milling granulated sugar into a Icing state. It usually contains a small amount of anti-caking agent to prevent clumping and improve flow. Although most often produced in a factory, Icing sugar can also be made by processing ordinary granulated sugar in a coffee grinder, or by crushing it by hand in a mortar and pestle.

Icing sugar is utilized in industrial food production when a quick-dissolving sugar is required. Home cooks use it principally to make Icing or frosting and other cake decorations. It is often dusted onto baked goods to add a subtle sweetness and delicate decoration.

Icing sugar is available in varying degrees of fineness, most commonly XXX, XXXX, and 10X: the greater the number of Xs, the finer the particles.[1] Finer particles absorb more moisture, which results in caking. Corn starch or tricalcium phosphate is added at 3 to 5% concentration to absorb moisture and to improve flow by reducing friction between sugar crystals.[2][3]Because of these anticaking agents, it cannot always be used as a substitute for granulated sugar.

The global Icing Sugar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Icing Sugar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Icing Sugar market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sudzucker

Tate & Lyle

Imperial Sugar

Nordic Sugar

Cargill

American Crystal Sugar

Domino Sugar

Taikoo

Wholesome Sweeteners

Nanning Sugar

Cofco

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

XXX

XXXX

10X

Other

Segment by Application

Bakery

Beverages

Preservations

Confectionery

Non-food applications

Other

