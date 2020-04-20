Global Industrial Labels Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Labels market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Labels Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Labels market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Labels market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Labels market.”

An industrial label is a piece of paper, plastic film, metal or any other material that is attached or affixed to the surface of any manufactured product. It is used to inform the user about the contents, applications, manufacturing details and usage of the product.

In terms of material, the polymer material segment accounted for the largest share in this market, in terms of both value and volume, among material types. However, the metal material labels segment is projected to grow at a significant rate. The demand for metal labeling propelled because of a variety of reasons such as durability, cost effectiveness, and easy installation.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all the regions by 2023. This is mainly due to emerging economies in China, Southeast countries and India; urbanization; industrialization; and excellent PEST (political, economic, social, and technological) conditions.

The global Industrial Labels market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Labels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Labels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Warning/security labels

Branding labels

Weatherproof labels

Equipment asset tags

Others

By Material

Metal

Polymer

By Mechanism

Pressure-sensitive

Glue-applied

Heat transfer

Others

Segment by Application

Transportation & logistics

Construction

Automotive

Consumer durables

Others

