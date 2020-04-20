Global Metal Casting Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Metal Casting market.

Metal casting is a manufacturing process where a solid is melted, heated to proper temperature (sometimes treated to modify its chemical composition), and is poured into a mold made of sand, metal or ceramic, which contains it in the proper shape during solidification.

All major metals can be cast. The most common are iron, steel, aluminum, magnesium, zinc, and copper-based alloys. The methods of metal casting include conventional molding processes, precision molding processes, chemically bonded sand molding processes and innovative molding and casting processes.

Asia Oceania is projected to be the largest and fastest growing market, in terms of volume and value during the review period. The Asia Oceania region is anticipated to be the most promising market for metal casting in the next eight years owing to the increased production of passenger cars as well as electric vehicles.

The global Metal Casting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Casting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Casting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

ThyssenKrupp

Weichai

Alcoa

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Hitachi Metals

ZYNP

Amsted Industries Inc

Grede Holdings

Georg Fischer

Faw Foundry

CITIC Dicastal

Huaxiang Group

Meide Casting

Bharat Forge

Bohai Piston

Mueller Industries

SinoJit

SMTCL

Montupet

Sinosteel XTMMC

Precision Castparts

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gray Iron

Ductile Iron

Malleable Iron

Steel

Alloy

Segment by Application

Machinery & Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Pipe & Fitting

Valves, Pumps & Compressors

Railroad Equipment

Other

