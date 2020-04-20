Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026|GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Europe), Siemens (Germany), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US)

The information and data cited in this minimally invasive medical robotics report is collected from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. Minimally invasive medical robotics market research report bestows clients with the best results and for the same it has been produced by using integrated approaches and latest technology. This helps businesses map the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more profitably and also assists in taking sound and efficient decisions. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way.

Prominent market player analysis-

Few of the major competitors currently working in the minimally invasive medical robotics, imaging & visualization systems & surgical instruments market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Europe), Siemens (Germany), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Cheetah Medical (USA), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), LIDCO (U.K), CNSystems Medizintechnik GmbH (Europe), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Osypka Medical GmbH (Germany), Uscom (Australiya), and among others

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Edwards Lifesciences Completes Acquisition of CASMED. CASMED a medical technology organization that is dedicated for non-invasive brain and tissue oxygenation monitoring. With this acquisition Edwards planning to pair CASMED’s FORE-SIGHT with HemoSphere, this will create a unique offering of enhanced recovery tools in monitoring.

In April 2019, Korean Ministry of Food & Drug Safety approved its hemodynamic monitoring product for commercial sale in South Korea. Lidco will launch its LiDCOrapidv3 in South Korea for sales. LiDCOrapidv3 is used in analysis of the blood pressure waveform during high-risk surgeries. This will expand geographical area for Lidco.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for minimally invasive treatment act as market driver.

Increasing advancements in new technologies act as market driver.

Market Restraints

Lack in surgeon’s knowledge and learning curve expertise in robotic-assisted surgery act as restraints to the market.

Declining average selling prices act as restraints to the market.

Segmentation: Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics, Imaging & Visualization Systems & Surgical Instruments Market

By Products

(Surgical Devices {Handheld Instruments, Guiding Devices, Inflation Systems, Auxiliary Devices, Mechanical Cutters}, Imaging & Visualization Systems, Electrosurgical Devices, Medical Robotics),

Applications

(Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Ent/Respiratory Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Oncology Surgery, Dental Surgery ),

Technology

(Surgical Devices, Imaging Devices Technology),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Evaluation:

Global minimally invasive medical robotics, imaging & visualization systems & surgical instruments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of minimally invasive medical robotics, imaging & visualization systems & surgical instruments market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

