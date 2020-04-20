Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Power Transformers market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Power Transformers Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Power Transformers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Power Transformers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Power Transformers market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Power Transformers market.”

Power transformers are defined as static devices comprising two or more windings; they use electromagnetic induction to transform an alternating current or voltage system into a different system of current or voltage, which has been stepped up or stepped down for the transmission of electric power. Power generating utilities find it highly cost-effective to generate electric power at low voltage levels.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for power transformers in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market till 2023. Europe is the second largest market, partly due to the replacement of aging infrastructure activities going on in the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is also the fastest growing market for power transformers, as the region is witnessing some of the largest T&D expansions being carried out due to rapidly increasing demand in countries such as India and China.

The global Power Transformers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Power Transformers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power Transformers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

CG

GE

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Celme

Toshiba

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Hammond Power Solutions

Hyosung

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Jinpan International

Kirloskar Electric

KOTSONS

Layer Electronics

LS Industrial Systems

YangZhou Power Electric

MGM Transformer Company

SPX Transformer Solutions

Xian XD Transformer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid-immersed power transformer

Dry-type power transformers

Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Power Transformers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

