Global Selfie Sticks Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A selfie stick refers to a monopod individuals use to take their photographs by positioning a smartphone or camera extending beyond the normal range of their arms. Selfie sticks are usually extendable metal sticks. They have a handle at one end and an adjustable clamp to hold a phone at the other end. Different types of selfie sticks available in the market include wired, Bluetooth, and remote-triggered.

The Bluetooth selfie sticks product segment dominated this market and is envisaged to enhance its hold over the market by the end of 2023. The primary reason behind this market segments dominance is the ease of using these sticks without depending on the timer of the smartphones camera.

Based on the selfie stick market forecast, the APAC region will account for the largest market share and dominate the global selfie stick market by 2023. The adoption of selfie sticks in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea is high due to the increasing penetration of smartphones. Also, the presence of a large number of vendors in China and the availability of these sticks at low prices will aid in the selfie stick industry growth in APAC.

The global Selfie Sticks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Selfie Sticks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Selfie Sticks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anker

Fotopro

KobraTech

Kootek

Looq Robotics

Momax

Mpow

Fromm Works

Satechi

Selfie on A Stick

Selfie Stick Gear

Xiaomi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Remote-Triggered Selfie Stick

Wired Selfie Stick

Bluetooth Selfie Stick

Segment by Application

Mobile Phone Application

Camera Application

Other

