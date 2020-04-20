Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sensor Patch market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sensor Patch Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sensor Patch market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Sensor Patch Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Sensor Patch market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Sensor Patch market.”

Healthcare is gaining traction with the use of sensor patch for communication between doctors and medical staff, hospital or medical institution, and the wearer of sensor patch to track and monitor the health of the patients. Also, the value added by sensor patch in sports to help athletes train, perform, and recover from injuries is driving the monitoring application.

In terms of geographic regions, North America acquired the largest market for sensor patch in 2017. North American consumers in general focus on value and functionality. The demand for sensor patch is increasing in North America as a result of the demand for technologically advanced medical devices and monitoring devices that can be used in homes for the growing aging population. The increase in R&D in the field of wearables, in terms of new and improved technologies, and the rise in demand for improved lifestyle are the two crucial factors driving the market in this region.

The global Sensor Patch market is valued at 37 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 47.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sensor Patch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sensor Patch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Laboratories

iRhythm Technologies

Dexcom

Medtronic

Texas Instruments

Proteus Digital Health

Gentag

Kenzen

Vitalconnect

Smartrac

Nanosonic

Isansys Lifecare

Leaf Healthcare

Frontier Smart Technologies

Feeligreen

G-Tech Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Temperature Sensor Patch

Blood Glucose Sensor Patch

Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch

Heart Rate Sensor Patch

ECG Sensor Patch

Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch

Others

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Fitness and Sports

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Sensor Patch Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580