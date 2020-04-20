Global Shoe Dryer Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Shoe Dryer market.

Shoe dryer can be categorized as devices that are specially designed for drying and warming your footwear. Shoes Dryer available in the market comes in different shapes and sizes. A shoe dryer generally comprises an L-shaped Member having an arcuate wall portion adapted to face the boot heel.

The commercial segment was the leading revenue contributing end user segment and will continue to lead the market until the end of 2023. Due to the increasing focus on staying fit, several people have started going to gyms, sports clubs, and other fitness centers. As such physical activities lead to sweat generation, several fitness centers use commercial shoe dryers for their members. Although the number of commercial dryers sold is very few compared to the individual shoe dryers, its revenue share is more than the individual shoe dryers.

In terms of shoe dryer market regions, Europe was the highest revenue contributing region in the global shoe dryer market during 2017 and will continue to lead the market in the coming years.

The global Shoe Dryer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shoe Dryer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shoe Dryer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PEET Shoe Dryer

Bluebase Japan

Drysure

Hygitec

Meson Global Company

ADAX

SEA Products

Shenzhen JBB Electronic

Shoe Care Innovations

Thanko Global Technology

Top Trock

Dr Dry

Williams Direct Dryers

Taizhou Renjie Electric

Zhejiang Superhuman Technology

Foshan Shunde Yongtong Electronics

Guangzhou Bubujie Household Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Portable Shoe Dryer

Fixed Shoe Dryer

Segment by Application

Commercial

Individual

